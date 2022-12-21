Stock & Land
Research into Indian agricultural fires

Updated December 21 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 1:13pm
Agricultural fires in India are causing billions of dollars in annual healthcare costs due to increased rates of hypertension, a new study has shown.


