Stock & Land Beef Week set to kick off this week

It's labelled as the biggest event of its kind in Australia, and possibly the world, and it is returning again this year to act as a one-stop shop for the best beef genetics in the country.
Stock & Land Beef Week will take over southern Australia between January 27 to February 3, 2023, with more than 140 beef studs throughout the region set to take part.
The event enables studs to showcase the best of their herds and hopefully make sales on the day, or lead to purchases at upcoming on-property bull sales.
Mount Major Murray Grey stud principal Brett Davidson, Yabba North, has participated in the event for about 15 years and said it was "wonderful".
"You get to talk about cows all day," he said.
Mr Davidson said he had picked up a few clients from the event over the years.
"We usually sell most of our bulls during the spring to repeat clients and a few of them have come through Beef Week over the years," he said.
He said Stock & Land Beef Week was a great networking opportunity.
"It's a really good way to have an informal discussion about what people's breeding objectives are and for people to come and have a look at what you're doing and we can have a chat about what they're doing too," he said.
"We get lots of people come along, even from interstate, or people from different breeds who want to see what we're doing."
READ MORE:
He said his bulls were in good condition this year despite being flood affected, like many other herds in Victoria and NSW.
Another breeder who's been involved in the event for over 10 years is Bill Lambert, Taronga Herefords, Paschendale.
Mr Lambert said Stock & Land Beef Week was a great - and cheap - way to advertise the stud.
"People can call in and have a look at your cattle under no obligation to make a purchase," he said.
"Typically, if you ring someone up and ask to have a look at their cattle, it puts a bit of pressure on to buy.
"But with Beef Week, you can drive in and have a look and drive out quite easily."
He said he enjoyed getting out and checking out other breeders' herds too.
He said he would have a mix of bulls, heifers and cows on display at this year's open day and was very pleased with how they had turned out this year.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.