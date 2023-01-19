Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Most cattle of all weights sell for cheaper prices at Mortlake

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buyers were keen to take advantage of slightly lower prices at the January Mortlake store sale held at Western Victoria Livestock Exchange this Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.