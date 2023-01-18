Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian grand champion heifer awarded to Daniel Webster at International Dairy Week

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 International Dairy Week Australian grand champion heifer Brurob Radio Star, with Mikaela Daniel, Will Morgan, ABS, owner Robert Hiscock, leader Daniel Webster, farm manager Bruce Walmsley and Grace Morgan. Picture by Carlene Dowie

A city lad who has worked on a dairy farm for only a year took out the International Dairy Week Australian grand champion heifer award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.