Grazier Chris Bruty wanted to put a smile on the faces of people who pass by his Chepstow property when he started to mow a stick figure into the side of Mount Emu.
The 500-foot mountain which is 400 metres above sea level is located on the Bruty's family farm, 40 kilometres west of Ballarat.
"A few years ago when my son was playing in the grand final for Skipton, I wrote 'Go Emus' using hay when I was feeding out," he said.
"Sometimes I'll write something on the side like 'Mount Emu' if I don't have much time."
The family has owned the property for more than 100 years, making it four generations of the Bruty family who have farmed on the property.
"It took me about 30 minutes to do and he stands 80 metres tall," Mr Bruty said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
