Peak body provides free training for ZP50 bait products

By Andrew Weidemann Am, Grain Producers Australia Southern Director
January 17 2023 - 10:00am
Mouse bait stewardship training and reporting is now available to all Grain Producers Australia members. Picture supplied

COMMENT

HEIGHTENED mouse activity in recent years has resulted in growers needing to increase their use of crop protection products to help control mice numbers and prevent serious economic losses.

