Shorn sheep in hot demand as buyers lock horns at saleyards

By Leann Dax
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Liam Norrie and Joel Wallis, Girral, NSW, with KMWL agent Matt Lennon, Forbes, NSW, sold ewe lambs to $350 at Forbes, NSW. Picture by Karen Bailey.

Hot weather is creating a premium for shorn lambs over woolly types as processors continue to search for quality in eastern Australia.

