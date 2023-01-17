Stock & Land
'Stunt dog' Beloka Bear remembered as a friendly companion

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Beloka Bear, who worked as a 'stunt dog' on the set of the film Red Dog: True Blue had recently passed away, after spending many years in the outback with his owner after filming wrapped up.

A Kelpie working dog with a 'stunt' role in Red Dog: True Blue has died after an adventurous life in the outback.

