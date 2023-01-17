A Kelpie working dog with a 'stunt' role in Red Dog: True Blue has died after an adventurous life in the outback.
Bear was trained at the Welshpool-based Beloka Kelpie stud by Paul Macphail, who initially gave the dog to a farmer friend but he was given back after there was no work for him after a few years on that property.
But not long after, Bear found himself mixing it up with movie stars in front of the cameras, far away from the rolling Gippsland Hills in WA's Pilbara.
Movie producers picked him as a perfect fit to help out as a 'stunt dog' for fellow Kelpie Phoenix, who played the leading character in Red Dog: True Blue.
"I got him back and I was just starting to retrain Bear to get work on a property and was just thinking on whether to keep him myself or sell him," he said.
READ MORE:
"I got a phone call from people who worked on the movie [asking] for a couple of dogs.
"Bear was one of them and once the movie was finished to a new owner Dan, who I believe travelled a lot around the outback and he's been Dan's been his companion ever since."
Mr Macphail said he was fortunate to train Bear and while the experience of preparing him for a movie was a little bit unusual, he had experience in training dogs for other movies, including the original Red Dog movie.
"For [Red Dog: True Blue], we had to do some retraining, like teaching Bear to ride beside a quad bike, and obviously, we had to have him off-lead obedient," he said.
"The movie was looking for a certain type of dog, one trait being that it had to be red, of course.
"All up I think they had four [dogs] on the set in total, but it was important they all looked the same and be good, friendly, and obedient."
He said the request for dogs on movie sets "wasn't something we got all the time," but he also relished those "interesting things the stud has done along the way".
After filming for the movie wrapped up, Mr Macphail only knew that Bear then travelled all around the outback, with his owner, only known as 'Dan'.
Dan contacted him recently to tell of his passing.
"He said he had been such a great dog and companion over the years since the film," he said.
Mr Macphail has been training Kelpies since 1992 after he bought a farm with steep hills and a lot of sheep and realised he needed well-trained dogs to help with his sheep farming.
He said that while Kelpies have a sense of independence, obedience is sometimes challenging when training dogs.
"If you've seen the movie, you'll see that there is rascal Kelpie individuality style about the dog," he said.
"I still run training clinics for farmers and these days, there are actually a lot of red dogs in the city too.
"After the Muster Dogs program, they've been a very popular breed with those living in the city, especially after COVID too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.