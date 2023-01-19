Beef buyers exercised caution at Pakenham on Thursday as cattle prices continued to ease in Victoria.
Agents yarded 2403 cattle at the fortnightly store market where several feature vendor-bred consignments drew the attention of the buying gallery.
The easing of store cattle rates follows a significant correction in prime cattle prices, with reports beef prices fell in some cases by as much as 50-60 cents a kilogram earlier in the week.
Among the feature lines at Pakenham was an annual consignment of 102 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 10-11 months, offered by Clondrisse Pastoral Co, Flinders.
The Table Top Angus-blood steers included a pen of 22, 432 kilograms, which made $2130 or 493c/kg, 21 steers 434kg, for $2070 or 476c/kg and 21 steers, 400kg, for $2070 or 517c/kg.
The Unthank family of Ingle Park, Tuerong, sold 100 Angus steers and heifers, Table Top-blood, February and March 2022-drop, including 26 steers, 372kg, for $1940 or 521c/kg and 20 steers, 345kg, for $1800 or 521c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 22 heifers, 344kg, for $1360 or 395c/kg and 18 heifers, 322kg, for $1200 or 372c/kg.
Robinson and Hasthorpe, Tanjil South, sold 100 Charolais/Angus-cross mixed-sex calves, 10 months, including 23 steers, 358kg, for $1660 or 463c/kg and 25 steers, 331kg, for $1500 or 453c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 25 heifers, 331kg, for $1440 or 435c/kg and 25 heifers, 302kg, for $1360 or 450c/kg.
The three consignments were offered by Pakenham agency Everitt, Seeley & Bennetts as part of a its annual feature weaner sale.
Among the visitors to the sale was Table Top Angus stud principals Tim and Jessica Scott, Table Top, NSW, who made the journey south to support a number of their clients.
About 300 cattle sold during the sale featured the bloodline.
More to come.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
