South Gippslanders bought the bulk of the cattle on offer at Leongatha on Friday as several consignments of annual weaner-drop calves sold to firm rates, and one occasion above $2000 a head.
Agents yarded 2885 cattle at the weekly store market, where beef prices continued to ease across all grades of cattle.
Vendor-bred cattle in large consignments were the highlight of the market, while most steers sold between 390-440 cents a kilogram, with several isolated sales above 500c/kg.
A broad range of prospective buyers attended the sale, but local buyers from across the region buying cattle to background and restock were the strength of the market.
Among the feature drafts was 100 grown Angus steers, aged two years, consigned by the Baillie family at Tyers.
Baillie Bros, Tyers, sold 18 steers, 656kg, for $2450 a head or 407c/kg, 19 steers, 631kg, for $2620 or 415c/kg and 15 steers, 591kg, for $2550 or 431c/kg.
EA & GE Baillie sold 14 steers, 624kg, for $2540 or 407c/kg, 15 steers, 601kg, for $2560 or 425c/kg and 19 Charolais steers, 608kg, for $2410 or 396c/kg.
Rostella Pastoral, Yea, sold its complete herd of 129 Hereford and Hereford/Simmental-cross steers, 16-24 months, to a top price of $2500.
The draft included 14 steers, 624kg, for $2500 or 400c/kg, 14 steers, 586kg, for $2400 or 409c/kg, 10 steers, 556kg, for $2250 or 404c/kg and 10 steers, 573kg, for $2300 or 401c/kg.
D & S King, Moe, sold 86 Angus steers, 10-11 months, including 24 steers, 402kg, for $1880 or 467c/kg.
Kevin and Libby Heggen, Binginwarri, sold their annual draft of 109 Red Angus steers, nine to 11 months, including 24 steers, 409kg, for $2100 or 513c/kg, 25 steers, 367kg, for $1970 or 536c/kg, 25 steers, 371kg, for $1850 or 498c/kg and 25 steers, 340kg, for $1780 or 523c/kg.
The top-priced $2100 pen was bought by Don Bowman, Elders Korumburra, for long-term repeat in South Gippsland.
SEJ Leongatha agent Owen Kindellan, who represented the Heggens, said the draft averaged $1891.
"The draft of cattle sold exceptionally well and above expectations, especially considering the circumstances," he said.
David Pilkington and Francis Toohey, Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold 103 Angus and Black Baldy steers, nine to 10 months, including 23 steers, 360kg, for $1790 or 497c/kg, 20 steers, 346kg, for $1750 or 505c/kg, 20 steers, 324kg, for $1600 or 493c/kg and 20 steers, 303kg, for $1570 or 518c/kg.
B & T Dowling, Mirboo, sold 110 Angus and Angus/Murray Grey-cross steers, 12-15 months, including 24 steers, 360kg, for $1770 or 491c/kg, 28 steers, 315kg, for $1200 or 380c/kg, 24 steers, 377kg, for $1520 or 403c/kg and 25 steers, 312kg, for $1300 or 416c/kg.
The Follett family, Gem-Brae Ag, Nyora/Poowong, sold 110 Angus and Charolais mixed-sex calves, 10 months, including 20 steers, 405kg, for $1920 or 474c/kg, 16 steers 365kg, for $1500 or 410c/kg, 18 steers, 343kg, for $1680 or 489c/kg and 10 steers, 325kg, for $1400 or 430c/kg.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said the sale lacked feedlot competition.
"I reckon we got out of it pretty well considering what we've heard about other markets," he said.
"There have been grown cattle make into the high 300c/kg range in the western district, whereas our steers were making in the low 400c/kg range so we were pretty pleased with that.
Cambridge & Carter, Hedley, sold 14 steers, 382kg, for $1540 or 403c/kg and 19 steers, 342kg, for $1200 or 350c/kg.
Katelea, Bass, sold 20 steers, 388kg, for $1750 or 457c/kg and 19 steers, 323kg, for $1430 or 442c/kg.
JW Lloyd, Fish Creek, sold 10 steers, 407kg, for $1750 or 429c/kg.
S & V Missen, Rosedale, sold 15 steers, 311kg, for $1310 or 421c/kg.
Perry Pastoral Co, Mirboo, sold 16 steers, 468kg, for $2060 or 440c/kg and 11 steers, 392kg, for $1660 or 423c/kg.
Shellcot Partnership sold 11 steers, 585kg, for $2450 or 418c/kg, 22 steers, 516kg, for $2290 or 443c/kg and 14 steers, 512kg, for $2240 or 437c/kg.
M Russell, Glen Forbes, sold 13 Hereford heifers, 365kg, for $1320 or 361c/kg.
S Parrgreen, sold seven Angus heifers, 371kg, for $1380 or 371c/kg.
AJ Partners, Leongatha, sold 12 Red Angus heifers, 330kg, for $1300 or 393c/kg.
L Missen sold six Angus heifers, 380kg, for $1340 or 352c/kg.
N & K Andrews sold 13 steers, 399kg, for $1580 or 454c/kg and 15 Angus heifers, 365kg, for $1250 or 342c/kg.
Tullaree Pastoral sold 22 Angus heifers, 361kg, for $1390 or 385c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
