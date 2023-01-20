Stock & Land
Leongatha cattle sale dominated by South Gippsland restockers, bullock fatteners

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 12:30pm
David Pilkington, Holly Pilkington and Francis Toohey, Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold 103 Angus and Black Baldy steers, nine to 10 months.

South Gippslanders bought the bulk of the cattle on offer at Leongatha on Friday as several consignments of annual weaner-drop calves sold to firm rates, and one occasion above $2000 a head.

