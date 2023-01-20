A small yarding of largely quality females was offered at the January Yea feature sales.
Agents yarded 287 cow and calf units, cows and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer, Josh McDonald, Warrnambool, said the yarding was boosted by several dispersals.
"There have probably been a lot of cattle sold earlier, on Auctions Plus," Mr McDonald said.
"There were a couple of dispersal lots, which bolstered the numbers."
He said there were some good cow and calf units on offer.
"Quality was pretty good, it wasn't a poor yarding," he said.
Most of the cattle went back to local agents, including those from Alexandra, Mansfield and Yea, who engaged in spirited bidding on some of the PTIC heifers.
Read more:
Crystal Creek Farm sold a pen of 15 by 16 cows and calves, redepastured to a Riddellvue bull, for $3600.
Its second pen of 26 by 27 also sold for $3600.
Crystal Creek's pen of 11 cows, PTIC to an Anvil bull, sold for $2450.
CM Pastoral sold 12 x 12 heifers, PTIC a Kelly Angus bull, for $3380.
A second pen of six by six heifers and calves sold for $2760.
J and R Walsh sold 13 heifers, PTIC to a Shrublands bull for $2950.
Steve Clifton, Oakview, Seymour, sold 12 mature age cows, PTIC to an Anvil bull, for $2840.
A further pen of 10 sold for $2200.
Cloverbrook sold eight pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Kelly Angus bulls for $2540.
Glenwood Park Angus sold 11 cows, PTIC to Millah Murrah Hallmark N240, for $1900.
Glenfiddich sold five heifers, PTIC a Kelly bull, for $3050.
Manooka Estate sold 10 heifers, PTIC to a Riddellvue bull, for $3000.
Architectural Ceilings sold nine Murray Grey bulls, PTIC to Angus Bruns Thunderbolt P334, for $1300.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.