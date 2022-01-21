Yea cows and calves to $4100

+4









A small, but quality, yarding of cows and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold to solid local demand at Yea's Annual Feature Female sale.

Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said while the numbers were low, the quality was excellent.

"I don't think there was any real tail on the cattle here, really it was probably just the right amount of buyers to the right of cattle," Mr Delaney said.

"Vendors would have been very happy with the result."

The sale saw 344 head of cows and calves, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females and a sprinkling of steers yarded.

"Although the number of cows and calves was small, they sold as well as they have anywhere."

Lynn and Pam Vearing, Glen Goulburn, Epping, brought down 58 head of PTIC head of Black Baldy and Herefords to Yea.

Mr Vearing said he was also selling on behalf of his business partner Ian Davies.

"I joined them and am now selling them," he said.

Among the buyers were Yea, Kyneton and Benalla agents, along with Paull & Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions Myrtleford livestock agent Dan Ivone.

Glenburn Pastoral, Woodstock, sold 15 Black Baldys, joined to a low-birthweight Riddlevue bull, for $3300.

Their second pen of 14, also joined to a Riddlevue bull, sold for $2900.

The Vearings' 13 Hereford heifers joined to a low-birthweight Glen Goulburn bull, sold for $3350.

Webb Pastoral sold 15 Banquet-blood heifers, PTIC to a Banquet bull, for $2800.

Their seconds, 15, sold for $2525.

R&G Davis sold 25 by 25 Anvil-blood cows and Lawson Angus calves for $4100.

DGA Douglas, Woodstock Manor, sold 12 Box Hill-bred Connamara-blood rising two year-old heifers, depastured to a low-birth-weight Barwidgee bull for $4000.

Their pen of 10 heifers, sold for $3975 and a pen of 16 for $3900.

Richards Rural, Yarra Glen, sold 18 Angus/Black Simmental-cross heifers, PTIC to a Murrinstone Black Simmental bull, for $3300.

Bardon Park sold 14 heifers, PTIC to a Banquet bull, for $3500.

PJ & KL Tull, Limestone, sold 12 Tarcombe-blood heifers, PTIC to a Murrinstone Simmental bull,for $3100.

J & S Madin sold 12 Glandaloch-blood cows, PTIC to a Glendaloch bull, for $3350.

Manooka Estate sold eight heifers, depastured to a low-birthweight Anvil Angus bull, for $3850.

SR Shaw sold eight Shorthorn-coss cows, PTIC to an Angus bull, for $2700.

MV Biancon sold three by three Angus/Limousin-cross Lawson/Yarralea-blood cows, with Connemara-blood calves-at-foot for $3300.