Stock & Land
Home/News

Convoy of trucks head to Rochester to donate over 1000 bales of hay to farmers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Rapid Relief Team assisting at a community event for flood-affected farmers at Yea earlier this month.

About 1000 bales of hay have been donated to farmers who have been impacted by floods near Rochester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.