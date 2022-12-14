About 1000 bales of hay have been donated to farmers who have been impacted by floods near Rochester.
The farmers received the vital support from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) via a convoy which arrived into the town on Wednesday.
On Thursday a BBQ event will be held from 7am where farmers in surrounding communities and those from Rochester itself are all invited for a BBQ and chat with fellow farmers.
RRT Operations Manager Mick Dunn said the event was part of an ongoing effort to make sure that the community receives the support it needs.
He said he intends to donate the bales of hay to about 100 farmers.
"RRT has got a very passionate base of of donors, and they're particularly passionate about farmers," he said.
He said it was important that farmers were not left behind in the efforts to recover from the devastating floods over the past couple of months.
"The government does their bit and certainly helps people that have lost their homes and they help with cleanup, but, we just feel that farmers need that extra little bit of help," he said.
"While we do recognise this donation is not going to fix the problem, we do want them to know we are thinking about farmers, and it's a small step to get them back on their feet."
Mr Dunn said the event was also not simply about donating hay, but also about connecting with others in town and having a chat.
"This event is also more about having farmers come in off the land, just having a day off from their pressures and their worries," he said.
"[It's about] being with their mates, having a good feed and a coffee, connecting with support services that deal with mental health as well as Rural Aid.
"It's just to give them a good day out, and they can go back to reconnect with their day to day with a much more positive mindset."
The charity also recently held a relief event for farmers where they provided bags of annual ryegrass seed and rolls of fencing wire.
RRT is a charity made up of local volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church. and support to charities, government, and emergency services during major natural disasters.
