Restockers, meat buyers drive eastern Australian lamb prices

December 14 2022 - 11:00am
Annette Cushion and Greg Dew, Birdwood, SA, were watching what prices were doing at Mount Pleasant, SA, last week.

The Eastern States Heavy Lamb Indicator closed last week up 15 cents to finish at 756 cents a kilogram carcase weight.

