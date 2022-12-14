The Eastern States Heavy Lamb Indicator closed last week up 15 cents to finish at 756 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Prices were supported by tightening supplies of extra-heavy lambs at all selling centres in the eastern half of the country.
It was good news for restocking lambs with the indicator gaining 33c/kg.
Higher prices can be attributed to keen competition at most selling centres after steady price falls over the last several weeks.
Trade lamb prices lifted nationally, rebounding 11c/kg week-on-week, a direct reflection of sporadic buying from major domestic processors and quality issues.
Niche markets and select butcher orders at times have pushed prices significantly higher if the correct article presented itself.
Some of the fresh, shorter-skinned trade lambs have hovered at about 800c/kg.
The standout feature of trade prices was reported at Bendigo on Monday where the better trade types made from $160-$198 a head to average 700-770c/kg cwt.
It is worth remembering that this market has lacked quality, particularly across 22-24kg trade lambs, with domestic buyers and supermarkets having to up the ante $10 for the limited selection of neat, well-shaped types.
Heavy and extra-heavy lambs lacked the weight of previous weeks with a single pen recording a top price of $244.
The balance of the heavy lambs made from $200-$242, however, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, this money only covered a few hundred lambs in the yarding.
Hamilton's lamb sale gained $8 across the board for lambs that appealed to domestic and export processors.
Carcase weight prices averaged 740-830c/kg.
Ballarat reported a massive increase in numbers on Tuesday, with more than 20,000 more lambs, while sheep numbers doubled to 8489.
The market opened on a weaker note.
The better price rates, however, were for select drafts that suited domestic and export orders.
Trade lambs fetched from $122-$176, while heavier drafts sold from $183-$198 to average 770c/kg cwt.
Prices for heavy lambs sold to fluctuating price trends.
The better finished four-score lambs made from $214-$264 to average 810c/kg cwt.
Lighter weight lambs needing more finish, and sold $8-$10 cheaper.
Immature light lambs to the restockers were tough to sell and averaged $40.
Well-bred secondary store lambs with some weight made from $96-$145.
Heavy mutton prices were on the rise, selling unchanged to slightly dearer according to NLRS data.
Heavy sheep made from $90-$140.
Light and medium grades gained $4-$7, ranging from $58-$111.
