Warrnambool livestock agents have decided to cease operating from the city's saleyards by the end of the year.
Warrnambool Stock Agents Association president Kieran Johnstone said the last sale would be held in the city on Wednesday, December 28.
"It's been an extremely difficult decision to make," Mr Johnstone said.
There is expected to also be a large crowd at the saleyards for the final weekly market.
"Wednesday will be an emotional day for all the agents, their clients and also plenty of farmers who come to the saleyards each week," he said.
"After council made the decision to close the yards next year, a number of our clients decided to move their business elsewhere, which ultimately led us to decide to close the yards early."
The decision came after one of the saleyards' most prominent agents announced he would stop operating from the facility at the end of the month.
Jack Kelly, J & J Kelly Stock Agency, took to social media on Monday night to announce that as of January 1, his agency would be operating out of the Mortlake and Hamilton yards.
"We will no longer be located at the South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange," he said.
"Our final sale at SWVLX is the F1 female sale on December 28.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this challenging time.
"We are looking forward to what is ahead for our business and staff and providing livestock needs across south-west Victoria.
"We will update you with our January sale dates very soon."
Brian O'Halloran and Co agent Anthony Mahony was also disappointed the yards would operate for the final time on December 28.
"It's very disappointing that four councillors voted to shut down such an iconic facility, which has been an integral part of the economic landscape," Mr Mahony said.
"The support we have received from vendors, buyers, the community and local businesses has been amazing and it's disappointing they have been ignored and the facility lost."
Warrnambool Stock Agents Association secretary Peter Finnigan said he was incredibly disappointed the saleyards were closing.
"The decision has decimated people's lives and businesses," Mr Finnigan said.
"It bloody hurts."
HF Richardson agent Phil Bohan has been selling at the yards for decades and believes it's the end of a significant part of Warrnambool's history.
"For as long as there has been people living in the south-west, there has been a saleyards in Warrnambool," he said.
"On the 28th of this month, that chapter in our history will be closed forever and that is very sad."
