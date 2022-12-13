On-farm auctions are becoming rare in recent years but agents TDC Livestock and Property is going to kickstart its 2023 sales with a ripper offering in Western Victoria.
Many agents now choose a local hall or bowling club for extra comfort and plenty are heading online as well, but buyers are invited to visit Wando Bridge near Casterton for this February sale.
Majors Creek on Warrock Road (479 hectares, 1183 acres) is a well-established and much improved property in a very secure location.
The explorer Major Mitchell convinced Victoria's first farmers, the Henty's, to leave Portland to come to this rich pastoral land.
The auction will be held there on February 10 at 11am.
Majors Creek is attractive grazing land 26km north of Casterton and 75km west of Hamilton - less than an hour from the SA border.
It is within a stone's throw of Warrock Homestead, the birthplace of the Kelpie.
The original pup known as Kelpie was born in 1871 - her parents being a pair of black and tan Collies imported from Scotland by Warrock's owner George Robertson.
Ardlethan in NSW is known as the "home" of the Kelpie.
The Majors Creek property has two different allotments.
The southern side of Warrock Road is a meticulously improved grazing parcel fenced into 23 odd paddocks with many improvements.
One of those is the architecturally designed three-bedroom home plus the array of shedding for machinery, hay, workshop.
It has a two-stand raised board shearing shed, steel cattle yards and laneways throughout.
The northern allotment is fenced into six paddocks with a mixture of improved and native pastures studded with native gum and bush.
Water is a feature with a permanent creek, spring fed dams and other rivulets with holes suitable for pumping.
Water is fed to all paddocks via a 225,000-litre tank which is fed via a pump off Majors Creek.
There is new fencing over most of the property for today's herd of 250 breeders plus replacements, with the ability to cut hay and silage during spring for back up.
"Overall, it is a magnificently presented property in a great secure location," TDC agent Mark De Garis said.
For more information contact Mark De Garis 0428 372124 or Tom Pearce 0427 642138.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
