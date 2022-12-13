Spreading financial risk through multiple income streams is one of the mantras of agriculture.
Whirrakee Downs at Bagshot, about 30km north-east of Bendigo, has all that and then some.
The 454 hectare (1122 acre) property is well set up for grazing both sheep and cattle but it has also been home to a large commercial piggery for 30 years.
Located in Bagshot North, the property has three large pig sheds, a substantial four-bedroom bluestone homestead and a self-contained site office.
The piggeries are under a lease ending next year.
For the stock, there are three large dams and a number of smaller dams plus a range of sheds and farm improvements.
Agents from McKean McGregor say there is the potential for vacant possession and existing use rights (STCA) or the possibility of the current tenant remaining.
The piggeries have internal fittings including feeders, auger system, drinkers, penning/fencing, loading ramp and spray coolers.
The bluestone homestead is big with well maintained gardens and an impressive large wrap around verandah.
Pressed metal ceilings and the woodwork are features of the home.
It has steel cattle yards, a shearing shed plus machinery and hay shed.
Whirakee Downs is for sale by expressions of interest closing Tuesday, January 24.
For more information contact the agents from McKean McGregor - Drew Sutton on 0414 576371 or Glenn Rea on 0429 027220.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
