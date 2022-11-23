The rain did fall over the Noorat Show on the weekend, but it did not dampen the spirits of a community that had not hosted their local show for two years.
And it was lucky to go ahead this year, as many other local shows across the state were cancelled for a third year in a row, but this time due to the state's significant flooding event.
Noorat Show president Monica Heffernan said it was a joy to showcase her dairy-rich region once again at the show which had been running since 1932.
"We are very lucky in that we are located near Mount Noorat, which was a volcano many years ago, so it is very well drained soil here, and it is quite dry considering the rain we have had," she said.
READ MORE:
The show had seen some enquiry from some competition entries at the show, along with increased interest for trade sites and new businesses wanting to be part of the show.
"It's been good for us, but unfortunate for other shows who haven't been able to conduct a show due to the weather or other issues," she said.
"We have gained a lot of cattle, sheep and poultry who wanted to be a part of the show due to other shows cancelling.
"We are appreciative of the big effort people have made to come here."
The Clunes, Beaufort and Mansfield shows, which were due to be held this past weekend, were cancelled due to wet conditions.
According to the Victorian Agricultural Shows calendar, 26 shows have either been cancelled or postponed since October.
Natalie Hann, Nampara Angus, Lucindale, SA, said she had made the 3.5-hour trip to Noorat as she "hadn't been able to show" as much as she would have liked over the last few years.
She said a few horse shows in her region had been cancelled due to safety concerns, but farmers were keen to attend any shows they could.
"I actually spoke to some people here who had travelled over the border to the Millicent Show because a local show had been cancelled," she said.
"People are keen to get out and about and if a show is cancelled hopefully they can find another one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.