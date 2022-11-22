Stock & Land
Blackwood Corridales glad with solid sale of rams with positive muscle and fat traits

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 22 2022 - 4:15pm
Blackwood stud principals Peter and Claire Blackwood, Evandale, Tasmania and buyer Philip Gough, Salamanca Pastoral, Hotspur with second top-priced ram, Lot 21 Blackwood 21-0140, used as a ram lamb and sold for $4000. Picture supplied.

*35 of 55 Corriedale rams sold to $4,400, av $1471

Victorian buyers were the predominant buyers at the annual Blackwood on-property Corriedale sale, held in Evandale, Tasmania.

