Stock & Land
Home/News

Wool industry in the midst of number of challenges

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWI's chairman Jock Laurie said shearer training remained the number one issue for woolgrowers at last week's AGM.

Shearer training remains Australian Wool Innovation's number one priority amongst many industry challenges highlighted at the peak body's AGM last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.