Benalla's special sheep sale for 2022 held on Friday pulled back nearly $100 a head from last year's sale, selling to $356, but despite this agents were pleased with the consistent sale.
The sale was feeling the effects of many other sheep markets of late, with agents yarding 3820 sheep, consisting of 3150 first-cross ewes, 642 lambs and 31 rams in total.
It was a drop of nearly 700 from last year's sale, with weather affecting the yarding numbers.
"Like most areas, sheep were probably lacking a little bit of weight to where they would have been in past years," Rodwells Benalla livestock agent Dale Buitenhuis said.
"Quality of the sheep was good and traits were fine, but just due to the wet, cool season we've had, there has been a bit of a fall back in weight."
Mr Buitenhuis said some numbers didn't present well enough ahead of the sale, and while flooding was not a major concern for many producers, the season had been unusual and tough for most in the local area.
He said while there was also a slight reduction in gallery numbers, bidding was still eager enough throughout the sale to make agents happy.
"It was more consistent than other sales around at the moment," he said.
The sale's best presented pen was awarded to McBurney Farming, for a pen of 100 Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes, 1.5 years old, weighing 72.2 kilograms, that made $345.
The Mort family once again topped the sale, much in line with their top price from seven of the last eight years' sales.
Their pen of 140 Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes, 1.5 years old, 67.5kg, sold for $356.
Their second draft also broke the $300 barrier, with a pen of 120 ewes, 59.1kg, going for $310.
Other notable sales of top ewes included a pen of 120 1.5-year-old Border Leicester/Merino ewes, 61.1kg, sold by D N Burden, Violet Town, for $340.
That pen was bred from a Riverina base ewe by a top-end Hovell Border Leicester ram.
B P & J Morris sold the most ewes of the sale, yarding 577 ewes for the day, including 204 1.5-year-old ewes, representing a top draft offered over two lots.
The first pen of 102 ewes sold for $328, while the second sold for $308.
A second draft of 166 ewes from B P & J Morris, 60.6kg, also sold for $312.
Burden Nominees, Narrandera, received the award for the best presented ewe lambs for a pen of 146 future breeder ewe lambs that were a May/June-drop, 48kg, and out of big-frame Riverina ewes by Retallack Border Leicester rams.
That pen sold for $235, while the operation's second draft of that same drop, 43kg, sold for $216.
