Grinter family from Kaarimba say floods have destroyed their 2022 crop

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
November 24 2022 - 7:00am
A northern Victorian farming family says a tardy response by Goulburn-Murray Water to monitor streamflows on a water regulator which eventually caused levee banks to burst has cost them millions of dollars in lost crops.

