VFF scorecard slams both parties for not committing enough for farmers

By Philippe Perez
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
Both major parties have not given enough commitments to farmers and regional Victorians. Picture by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

The Victorian Farmers Federation has given its verdict on the two major parties ahead of this weekend's state election - and it's disappointment all round.

