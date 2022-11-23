The Victorian Farmers Federation has given its verdict on the two major parties ahead of this weekend's state election - and it's disappointment all round.
The scorecard slammed both parties for not making enough commitments for regional Victorians.
VFF president Emma Germano said while commitments to health were promising, many other obligations were left wanting, and both parties didn't address crucial issues outlined in the VFF's election strategy, released earlier this year.
"Our mission has been to draw attention to the challenges and opportunities that our communities face on a daily basis and secure election commitments from all candidates and parties to address these issues," Ms Germano said.
"Whilst both major parties have made significant commitments to regional health, there's little in the way of significant funding and reform to other rural issues like roads, local government funding and farm biosecurity."
She was particularly critical of Labor over fixing roads, saying the party had "committed no funds to invest in regional road maintenance and repair".
"Last week I wrote to Premier Daniel Andrews calling on him to show that Labor are in touch with country communities by promising long-term funding certainty," she said.
READ MORE:
While doing better on roads overall, the Coalition got a strike for not making any commitments to future-proofing priority freight routes.
The Coalition got a tick for to policies which allowed farmers to have a veto over camping on licensed crown water frontages, while Labor said they would continue to keep water frontages open to camping, which the VFF opposes.
During a people's forum broadcast on Sky News earlier this week, Mr Andrews and Opposition Leader Matthew Guy were asked about commitments for regional voters.
Mr Guy said he would legislate investment of 25 per cent of money outside of Melbourne and re-routing planned investment from the Suburban Rail Loop to rebuild hospitals in Mildura and Daylesford.
Mr Andrews said his party would further support TAFE and free kindergarten for families in regional Victoria, and highlighted promises of cheaper public transport fares that would come into line with Melbourne fares.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.