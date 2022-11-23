Stock & Land
Victorian Farmers Federation acting chief executive Robert Taylor steps down

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
Brendan Tatham is now the VFF's interim chief executive and acting returning officer.

The Victorian Farmers Federation has announced that effective immediately, Brendan Tatham will step into the role as the organisation's interim chief executive and acting returning officer.

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

