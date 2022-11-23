The Victorian Farmers Federation has announced that effective immediately, Brendan Tatham will step into the role as the organisation's interim chief executive and acting returning officer.
Mr Tathan will replace former acting chief executive Robert Taylor, who has been in the role since May this year after Jane Lovell resigned from the role suddenly.
At the time it was said Ms Lovell had resigned to pursue "her broader agricultural interests".
She had been in the role since February 2021.
Mr Taylor is taking a period of leave due to personal reasons.
The VFF said it would embark on a recruitment process to permanently fill the role as planned.
Mr Tatham has over 25 years of experience in public health, agri-food and emergency management, having held senior positions at the Department of Environment and Primary Industries and most recently, PrimeSafe.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.