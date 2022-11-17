While the quality of Dohne sheep on offer was of good quality, a small crowd showed up to the Ballarat Showgrounds for the 18th Annual 2022 Victorian Dohne Invitation Ram Sale that did not spur on a large amount of competition during the auction.
The top-priced lot was a 2021 drop lamb from Lot 25, tag MD214016 belonging to Macquarie stud, Ballimore, NSW.
That ram recorded a post-weaning weight of 6.31 kilograms, a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 0.17 millimetres, and a post-fat measurement of 0.08mm.
It was sold to Richard Johnston, Longford, Tasmania, who had bid remotely at the sale.
Macquarie stud principal John Nadin said he was glad that the Dohne breed was offering some good quality stock, but floods in NSW kept many interstate buyers away.
"There was a small crowd, but there was a good quality lineup of rams and regular buyers in attendance," he said.
"It was a tough day to be honest but I think there were a couple of factors including us having to move the date of the sale all because the inclement weather."
"I think a lot of people are having issues just getting here, and that can also be combined with seasonal conditions, where people are very busy,"
Mr Nadin said the sale wasn't a reflection of the Dohne, and many vendors at the mainly commercial flock sale had "come off the back of some pretty solid on-property sales."
He said the top-priced ram from the stud had some great depth, among other qualities.
"He's got a good deep body and is structurally very correct," he said.
"He's the ideal type we believe for Victoria... and he's got a very good bright, soft handling a 70s-style wool, and is around the 18 and a half micron measurement."
He also thanked buyers who did come along to the sale.
The auction had been tough going, with lots being passed in up until halfway into the sale, when volume buyer Ben Coad, Shelford, picked up seven lots of 2021 drop rams totalling from various studs $7500.
Mr Coad said he had shown interest in Dohnes for their ease of management and was always impressed by their good quality.
"They have really good qualities right from when they are lambs," he said.
"The sale was a little bit dull today... but I'm glad I pick a number of them up."
While there is a bit of toughness through winter, Mr Coad said his region suited Dohne very well throughout the summer.
"During the hotter months they are much more easy to look after, easy to assemble and are tough," he said.
"You generally have to watch them really well during wet times like these really well, but we're up to doing that."
Gippsland-based Buxton Ag also bought two lots at the sale, both for $1500 each.
Other Dohne studs offering rams along with Macquarie included Glenaroua stud based in Kilmore, Gunyando stud based in Kerang and Kardinia stud based in Corowa, NSW.
