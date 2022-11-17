Stock & Land
Home/News

Annual Victorian Dohne Invitation Ram Sale impacted by floods and rain

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie stud principal John Nadin, Ballimore, NSW with Nutrien south-east stud stock auctioneer Peter Godbolt and the top-priced Dohne ram Lot 25, tag MD214257 which sold for $1750. Picture by Philippe Perez.

*10 out of 31 Dohne rams sold to $1750, av $1225

While the quality of Dohne sheep on offer was of good quality, a small crowd showed up to the Ballarat Showgrounds for the 18th Annual 2022 Victorian Dohne Invitation Ram Sale that did not spur on a large amount of competition during the auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.