The Bureau of Meteorology expects to issue fresh flood warnings later this week, as another cold front approaches the state.
Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Alana Cherny said there were currently seven moderate, and 12 minor, flood warnings in place but that was likely to change.
She said flooding would ease for all Victorian rivers, before the weekend, but more warnings were likely ahead of the approaching front.
"We are expecting some more rain during Saturday and Sunday and so there is likely to be minor to moderate flooding along rivers that have recently been affected, from about Sunday onwards," Ms Cherny said.
"We are likely to issue a flood watch on Thursday or Friday, ahead of that rainfall."
The bureau expected most of the state to be affected by the coming front, she said.
"It will come through western and central parts on Saturday and then into the east over Saturday night and into Sunday," Ms Cherny said.
"That's likely to bring showers and thunderstorms, as well as windy conditions ahead of it."
Some areas might experience heavier falls, due to thunderstorms, she said.
"On Saturday, the highest falls are expected in the western districts, where we are looking at about 20 millimetres but we could see some falls of 20-40mm with the thunderstorms," she said.
"On Sunday the highest rainfall is expected in the east, where we are looking at 20-30mm about the Alpine ranges and about 10-20mm about the eastern ranges."
Areas were there were ongoing flood warnings, in the northern, eastern and central parts of Victoria, were still underwater.
Earlier this week, the Department of Transport reported 546 roads are still closed.
A spokesman said the road network had suffered significant damage with large potholes and sections of road destroyed.
Crews right across Victoria had assessed more than 3,200 roads and repaired more than 75,100 potholes - however significant damage remained.
Most of Victorians dams are at, or close to, capacity, with several already spilling.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
