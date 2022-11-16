Stock & Land
Approaching cold front is set to hit an already soaked state

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
November 17 2022 - 8:00am
The Department of Transport has reported there are currently 546 roads that are still closed. Fresh flood warnings are about to be issued. Picture supplied.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects to issue fresh flood warnings later this week, as another cold front approaches the state.

