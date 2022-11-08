Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gippsland Agricultural Group celebrate their fourth spring field day with talks on various subjects

November 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A volunteer, farmer-operated group in Gippsland has celebrated its growth over three years with a spring field day with a new announcement to share its research farm with a local farm dog group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.