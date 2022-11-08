A volunteer, farmer-operated group in Gippsland has celebrated its growth over three years with a spring field day with a new announcement to share its research farm with a local farm dog group.
The Gippsland Agricultural Group (GAgG), is holding its spring field day, where attendees heard from the East Gippsland Farm Dog president, Andrew Whelan.
He announced the where the East Gippsland Farm Dog Group will also utilise the Gippsland Research Farm home GAgG is based.
GagG general manager Jen Smith said the group has gone from a four-hectare cereal variety trial to an expanded to a 100-hectare lot of land, with numerous trials occurring in the present day.
"We've come a long way in a short time and we're about much more than cropping," she said.
Ms Smith said the field day attracted farmers of dealing with all types of commodities and from different places across Gippsland.
"We included each of our five pillars, pastures, fodder, soil, livestock and having a healthy farming community.
"The day started with a session on genomics, which was really well received, and ended with one of the world's most eminent climate scientists in Dr Richard Eckard, speaking about carbon."
Ms Smith thanked support from industry, government and the local government shires throughout the years to allow the volunteer-run organisation to flourish.
The field day, which is the fourth one run by the group, attracted 130 registrations and included trade stalls.
Ms Smith a number of producers from various sectors were interested in the technologies available to farmers.
One of them included agronomist, Nicole Frost, Ensay, who led the ryegrass demonstration.
New cattle producer Sekove Koroisamanunu, Wy Yung, who was attending his first GAgG field said was interested by the ryegrass demonstration, as he wants to work on his soils and pasture production, and he said he was "learning lots".
Ms Frost had also had recently taken soil tests at Mr Koroisamanunu property for the demonstration.
GAgG has collaborated with various organisations including the Gippsland Sheep Breeders Association who had its weather trial sheep in the yards for perusal, along with the East Gippsland Farm Dog Group.
