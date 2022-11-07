Bairnsdale agents have decided to shift their monthly store sales from Fridays to Tuesdays.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock agent Morgan Davies said it was decided to avoid clashing with other saleyards, throughout the state.
The next store sale would be on Tuesday, November 22, four days later than the original schedule.
"There are no sales on a Tuesday, it was something that used to happen in Bairnsdale, a long time ago, so we are going to that date and going to give it a trial," he said.
"We think it will suit a lot of people and will take the pressure off carriers, later in the week, so there are a lot of advantages to it."
There had been no date set for the length of the trial, he said.
The Bairnsdale sale was clashing with Leongatha and Ballarat.
Mr Davies said Bairnsdale and Leongatha yards drew cattle from different areas, but both yards tried to attract the same buyers.
"At the moment there are enough cattle to go around - we just thought we could make it work for the vendor, the buyer and the carriers - to keep all parties happy."
Elders Korumburra/Leongatha branch manager Rohan McRae said the Victorian Livestock Exchange was carrying out renovations at Koonwarra, which meant restrictions on the size of yardings.
"We were reluctant to go to every Friday, it's just they (VLE) are doing renovations and with consistently high numbers we didn't really have a choice," he said.
"Part of the yards will be out of action, so from a south Gippsland Stock Agents Association perspective we really appreciate the fact Bairnsdale have done that.
"We can attend and support their sale."
The VLE would be closing parts of Koonwarra, while the renovations were completed.
"There would have been more cattle than we would have been able to handle," he said.
More cattle were being brought forward, as many producers sought to lock up silage.
"What happens, going forward, we don't know, but I guess we have to cater for it," he said.
The VLE was turning holding pens, on the west side of the yard, into sales pens.
"We hope they make another undercover holding facility, on the site," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
