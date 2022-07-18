Cattle numbers dwindled at Bairnsdale on Friday during the fortnightly East Gippsland Livestock Exchange store cattle sale, as local restockers stepped up to the plate to purchase a bulk of the yarding.
Agents yarded about 400 cattle at the market in what they described as a typical, mixed-quality offering.
Advertisement
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said wet weather across eastern Victoria had caused some "sloppy" conditions in many farmers' paddocks.
"We had buyers from South Gippsland and local restockers, and there were no major feedlotters because of the numbers which is understandable," he said.
READ MORE:
J Wiegard, Perry Bridge, sold six Angus steers, 10-11 months, 395kg, for $2100 a head or 531 cents a kilogram and six Angus steers, 334kg, for $1900 or 568c/kg.
J Stewart, Johnsonville, sold 10 Angus heifers, two years, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to an Eagle Rock Angus bull, to calve from in September for $2580.
R Oliver, Bairnsdale, sold 10 mixed-age Hereford cows with calves at foot, one and two months, for $2560.
Coleman Partnership, Glenaladale, sold 12 Angus steers, 288kg, for $1870 or 649c/kg.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said lighter cattle were the feature of the sale.
"I thought we saw the job bounce a bit, especially on those lighter cattle," he said.
"Last sale, those cattle were a lot softer, but people were prepared to step into a few more lighter cattle at reasonable money.
"The feeder cattle have been showing a cheaper trend everywhere for the last month, but smaller cattle were even softer a month ago, but they have since rebounded."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.