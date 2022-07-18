Stock & Land
Bairnsdale light cattle jump in price as restockers step up to the rail

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 18 2022 - 3:00am
KNOCKED DOWN: The Elders Bairnsdale team sell a pen of cattle. File photo.

Cattle numbers dwindled at Bairnsdale on Friday during the fortnightly East Gippsland Livestock Exchange store cattle sale, as local restockers stepped up to the plate to purchase a bulk of the yarding.

