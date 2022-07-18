Stock & Land
Melbourne livestock fraud investigation sparks raids on saleyard, rural property

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated July 18 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:10am
INVESTIGATION: Police said the search warrants were in relation to allegiations of animal fraud.

Allegations of livestock fraud are at the centre of a new investigation by police after raids were conducted on two Victorian properties, including a livestock saleyard south-east of Melbourne.

