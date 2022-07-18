Allegations of livestock fraud are at the centre of a new investigation by police after raids were conducted on two Victorian properties, including a livestock saleyard south-east of Melbourne.
Detectives from the Financial Crime Squad raided an office at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham on Thursday morning, simultaneously as a store cattle sale was underway.
Advertisement
A second property on the outskirts of Warragul was also raided.
Stock & Land understands the office belongs to a livestock agent who is linked to the property at Warragul.
Witnesses said about eight police officers spent several hours searching the agent's office.
Police said the search warrants were in relation to a number of allegations about livestock fraud dating back to 2018.
READ MORE:
Stock & Land also understands computers and other electronic equipment were seized in the raid at Pakenham.
"No one has been arrested and no charges have been laid," Victoria Police said in a statement.
"As the matter is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
The agent, whose office was raided, has declined to comment.
People with information are urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.