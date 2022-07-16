Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lambition Awards celebrate sheep industry's finest

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
July 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader: Marcus Oldham's Flock Leader was awarded to Georgia White, Coolah, NSW.

A Tasmanain couple who are one of the country's highest performing lamb producers has been judged Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.