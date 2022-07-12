Stock & Land
SmartShepherd, Lambpro and Mobble selected as 2022 Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator award finalists

Rob Muirhead
Rob Muirhead
July 12 2022 - 9:00pm
Three industry innovators have been shortlisted for the Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator title as part of the annual Lambition Awards series.

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

