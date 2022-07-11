Stock & Land
Victorian ram sale season set to mirror 2021

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
OPTIMISM: Koole Vale Merino stud principal Alan Harris is looking forward to the upcoming ram sale season.

Agents and stud principals are optimistic about the upcoming Victorian ram sale season as another good season, strong prices, good breeding results and fewer COVID-induced interruptions combine to provide ideal selling conditions.

