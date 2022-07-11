Agents and stud principals are optimistic about the upcoming Victorian ram sale season as another good season, strong prices, good breeding results and fewer COVID-induced interruptions combine to provide ideal selling conditions.
Elders Victorian and Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne said there was positivity once again for the upcoming sale season following a strong 2021.
Advertisement
"I think it is all looking very positive; expectations at this stage are that it will be very similar to last year in terms of clearances and averages," he said.
Mr Milne said the season generally had been a strong one with good autumn breaks in most areas which helped ewe retention for a number of enterprises.
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt agreed.
"The good season allows producers to retain a few more older ewes to work to get their numbers back up to where they want them to be after a few years of drought," he said.
"A few of them haven't used up their budget yet to buy rams, so I think a few of them will be on the hunt to buy a few stud rams," he said.
"Hopefully that will come off and we will be able to see a bit of money spent on the top end of the job."
READ MORE:
Mr Milne said he looked forward to renewed interstate travel enabling more people inspecting drafts in person and greater attendance on sale days.
"We expect more people to travel to sales and be physically present at sales than what they have been able to over the last couple of years," he said.
Koole Vale Merino and Poll Merino stud principal Alan Harris said he also believed there would be interstate interest in the upcoming ram sales.
"I think there will definitely be Australia-wide interest in this year's sales," he said.
"People like to get out and see what genetics are about and what they might be able to use for later in the season."
Mr Harris said he looked forward to the upcoming ram sales with a strong season and good price predictions bringing cautious optimism.
"I think this year will be pretty good demand again," he said.
"People seem happy with what they are doing and enterprises seem to be profitable, so I would expect much of the same as last year at this stage."
Advertisement
Mr Harris said good seasons locally also helped to increase sale confidence.
"A good season always gives the most confidence to people and the long-term forecast is for a good spring, so I think people will be confident in buying, and buying a few better sheep too," he said.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.