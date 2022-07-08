A cold and wet day morning greeted buyers, vendors and agents at the monthly store cattle sale at the Victoria Livestock Exchange at Leongatha.
Agents said that while store market prices are experiencing a correction across the board, there were plenty of good quality cattle that sold well.
Advertisement
Alex Scott and Staff livestock manager Rob Ould said the sale was strong, particularly for some good quality pens of EU bred cattle.
"I thought the sale went very well with the quality of the cattle that were here, especially the EU cattle," he said.
"There is still demand out there for cattle that are EU bred and going into feedlots; they sold for about 620c/kg."
Elders Leongatha branch manager Rohan McRae said while the sale was a little cheaper and followed recent market trends, the heavier cattle at the sale sold well.
"We are happy with our heavy Herefords at around 480c/kg and our best black weaners sold at around 600-620c/kg," he said.
The feature pens of steers included C and J Kilgore who sold 15 Herefords, 672kg for $3020 or 449c/kg.
Julie K Livestock sold a pen of 16 Herefords, 615kg, for $2940 or 478c/kg, and a pen of 18 Herefords, 582kg, for $2760 or 474c/kg, and a pen of 10 Herefords, 607kg, for $2880 or 474c/kg.
Forrest Herbs for 7 Angus, 478kg, for $2500 or 523c/kg.
R and C Jackson sold 16 Angus, 434kg, for $2500 or 576c/kg.
S Ditta sold 10 Angus, 607kg, for $2860 or 471c/kg.
A and L Sage sold 12 Angus, 614kg, for $2920 or 475c/kg.
HAK Holdings sold 14 Angus, 562kg, for $3060 or 544c/kg.
I and P Hooker sold 11 Angus, 571kg, for $3060 or 535c/kg.
P and H Linke sold a pen of 17 Angus, 595kg, for $3000 or 504c/kg, and a pen of 15 Angus, 541kg, for $2930 or 541c/kg.
Mirrabooka sold a pen of 19 Angus, 363kg, for $2360 or 650c/kg, a pen of 24 Angus, 303kg, for $2180 or 719c/kg, and a pen of 22 Angus, 295kg, for $2040 or 691c/kg.
Eddington Pty Ltd sold a pen of 20 Angus, 367kg, for $2400 or 653c/kg, and a pen of 20 Angus, 355kg, for $2360 or 664c/kg.
A Pocklington sold 20 Black Baldys, 454kg, for $2550 or 561c/kg.
Advertisement
J Truffin sold 11 steers, 424kg, for $2200 or 518c/kg.
Alex Scott and Staff presented a feature consignment of 127 EU bred Angus steers offered by Strathbrae equity.
Strathbrae Equity manager Geoff McInnes said the quality of the annual draft of pure Banquet Blood Angus steers was a result of many years breeding.
He said it was great to see that the entire consignment of 15-17 month old steers all weighed in within 10kgs of each other, showing good consistency.
This consignment yielded the following results: a pen of 20, 464kg, for $2870 or 618c/kg; a pen of 19, 466kg, for $2880 or 618c/kg; a pen of 459kg, for $2830 or 616c/kg; a pen of 20, 438kg, for $2690 or 614c/kg; a pen of 25, 416kg, for $2550 or 612c/kg; and a pen of 23, 393kg, for $2390 or 608c/kg.
Nutrien Leongatha's Eddie Hams said he thought the sale was a very strong result across the board and a good winter showing.
Advertisement
"There were some very good cattle here today, all the usual buyers were here and it was a good sale for winter," he said.
"You have to have cattle numbers to make the sale because if you don't have the numbers, you don't have the buyers."
Mr Ould said vendor-bred were in demand, but lighter cattle eased, likely due to seasonal restrictions on grazing levels.
"Well bred little cattle, about 350-360kgs, that are vendor bred sold to firm rates," he said.
"But the small cattle were a little bit harder to sell today, perhaps because it is so wet about at the moment."
Mr McRae agreed.
Advertisement
"We are in the depths of winter here in South Gippsland and while the grass will start growing further north in August, it will take a bit longer to get going around here," he said.
Notable pens of heifers included S McLaren who sold 18 Battersby Blood Angus, 275kg, for $1720 or 625c/kg.
D and K Scott sold a pen of 21 Angus, 258kg for $1530 or 593c/kg, and a pen of 13 Angus, 244kg, for $1140 or 467c/kg.
Mirrabooka Sold a pen of 21 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 330kg, for $1750 or 530c/kg, a pen of 31 Angus, 295kg, for $2760 or 596c/kg, and a pen of 17 mixed breeds, 254kg, for $1520 or 598c/kg.
A Pocklington sold 6 Black Baldy heifers, 426kg, for $2320 or 544c/kg.
J Truffin sold 12 Herefords, 417kg, for $2100 or 503c/kg.
Advertisement
Estate of V Quigley sold 21 Angus, 372kg, for $1900 or 510c/kg.
T and L Butcher sold a pen of 23 Angus, 322kg, for $1800 or 483c/kg, and a pen of 22 Angus, 261kg, for $1580 or 605c/kg.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.