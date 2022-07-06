There was not a cloud in sight at Euroa as feedlotters and commission buyers rolled into town to bid for a slice of the 850-head yarding.
Agents described it as a winter-sized yarding and said there was a focus from buyers on cents a kilogram values as lighter but good quality cattle were offered.
The first lane of steers included Glendowner who sold 16 Angus steers, 438kg, for $2480 a head or 566c/kg.
Tristar sold 11 Angus, 420kg, for $2380 or 569c/kg.
Tonga Station sold seven Angus, 412kg, for $2380 or 577c/kg.
B Costello sold 13 Angus, 345kg, for $2060 or 597c/kg.
East Five Mile sold 23 Angus, 334kg, for $2070 or 617c/kg.
Clifton Park sold 20 Angus, 309kg, for $1950 or 631c/kg.
Highfield Pastoral sold eight Connemara Angus-blood, 316kg, for $1920 or 607c/kg.
Seaton Vale Pastoral sold 19 Te Mania Angus-blood, 313kg, for $1930 or 616c/kg.
Fineview sold 24 Angus, 336kg, for $2000 or 595c/kg.
Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said while prices were down on last month's June feature sale at Euroa, the yarding held strong on winter prices from sales over the past fortnight.
"It was a typical winter's yarding here at Euroa, not a great deal of cattle but what were here were pretty decent quality across the board," he said.
"What we saw today was firm on what we have seen in the last two weeks of what we would call adjusted rates.
"A lot has changed since last month and we are in the depths of winter here, but today was equal to recent sales we have seen."
Elders Euroa livestock manager Joe Allen said in the broader context of the market, the July monthly sale was a firm result.
"I think it was satisfactory considering what's happened in the past two weeks at other sales around," he said.
"The store sales have hit the skids a little bit and gone a little cold."
He said as winter came through, paddock growth had generally slowed in the region and that showed in the lighter weights of younger cattle coming through.
"We are still getting that strong 550-650c/kg, but the cattle weights have dropped back a bit, so that brings the price per head down to the $1600-$1800 range," he said.
Heifer prices included Kanypella Downs who sold a pen of nine Angus, 440kg, for $2350 or 534c/kg.
Carwellyn Park sold a pen of 12 Angus, 390kg, for $2040 or 523c/kg, and a pen of 25 Angus, 233kg, for $1390 or 599c/kg.
Acacia Valley sold 12 Angus, 309kg, for $1790 or 579c/kg.
Tonga Station sold eight Te Mania-blood Angus, 343kg, for $1700 or 495c/kg.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
