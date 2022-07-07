Local restockers "took a punt" at the second Pakenham stand-alone female sale.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock representative Jason Fry said most of the cattle went back locally.
"Nothing went anywhere else - it was basically restockers buying, people taking a chance on those cows with anything with a bit of a quality making a bit of money," Mr Fry said.
"Prices are definitely holding, given the amount of rain we have had and the conditions."
He said the monthly female sale was working.
"As long as all the agents stick together and make it a monthly thing, I think it will only get bigger and grow stronger."
"The punters there were looking for split value, later on, and they are always going to be there for those cows and calves."
The first pens offered by ASC were "well-bred Angus cows" and sold accordingly.
"When you are in the high $3000, getting towards $4000, that is pretty good money," he said.
Robert Farrell, Trafalgar, topped the sale with a pen of cows and calves, which sold for $3700.
"I have too many cattle, more than I want down there and its a very wet farm,," Mr Farrell said.
During summer, crickets damaged the root system of his pastures, leaving little grass.
"I'll probably have to offload some more cattle soon," he said.
Rob Farrell, Trafalgar, sold six by six Banquet-blood cows, with Fernleigh-blood calves-at-foot, for $3700.
He sold 10 x 10 heifers, with Leawood-blood calves-at-foot for $3675.
Matt Bardwell, Lang Lang, bought six by six cows and calves, paying from $2100 to $2400.
He said he usually restocked his property around this time of the year.
"I don't run stock from March through to June, by July there is better grass on the property," Mr Bardwell said.
The stock he bought today would be gone by March - "at least that's the plan."
Agents offered just over 450 head of cows, calves and heifers.
Hanslee Farms, Caldermeade, sold eight by eight cows and Banquet-blood calves-at-foot for $3225.
Hanslee also sold seven pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows for $3050.
The estate of K J Johnstone, Poowong, sold nine by nine cows and calves for $2125.
G Steer, Glengarry West, sold four by five cows and calves for $2900.
CC, D and J Nowell, Barongarook West, sold 11 by 11 cows with calves-at-foot for $2850.
They also sold 11 by 11 Red Angus cows and calves for $3000.
J Fleming sold five Hereford cows and calves for $3000.
Charleroi Belgian Blue, Garfield North, sold four by four cows and calves for $2350.
H Thomson, Hazelwood North, sold nine by nine cows and calves for $2500.
They also sold seven cows for $1525.
J Duigan, Moorooduc, sold four by four cows and calves for $2000.
C and K White, Garfield North, sold five by five cows and calves for $1875.
Seaview, Kilcunda, sold three by three cows and calves, redepastured to a West Creek bull, for $2700.
A further three by three sold for $2400.
Stone Park sold six heifers for $2350.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
