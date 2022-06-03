A stand-alone female sale is likely to continue at Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange, after agents yarded about 300 cows and calves at the first auction.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said regular vendors, who had been holding stock back due to the large weaner sales, put cattle up.
"We haven't had room to facilitate cows and calves and display them properly," Mr Setches said.
"There was a wonderful turnout and plenty of good feedback on the idea."
He said local restockers were active on the pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
"They were looking to get some youth back into their herd - they sold to very strong competition."
Mr Setches said holding the first sale was always going to be a "bit of a gamble" coming into winter.
"People seem to have a bit of confidence at the rail and were looking to put something away before the spring - given we are all wondering what's going to be out there, come springtime, and how dear it's going to get."
He said beef cows were in forward store, to fat, condition, while the first-cross cows presented in good working order.
"They had slightly older calves at foot," he said.
Mr Setches said he was confident vendors would support the sale.
"If we can keep it around that 300 and grow it, I think it will just gain momentum," he said.
C M Bilson, Shoreham, sold 13 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Banquet blood heifers for $3000.
They are PTIC to an Absolute Angus bull.
P & E Hance, Lang Lang, sold six by six Shorthorn cows, with five-six month old Red Poll calves at foot, for $4500.
C&K White, Tynong, sold 12 by 12 Angus cows and calves for $2975.
Hanslee Farm, Lang Lang, sold four by four Angus cows and calves for $2925 and another five for $2900.
Boondilla Park, Woodend, sold 12 by 13 Langi Kal Kal-blood cows and calves, with March/April CAF, for $2450.
Brain and Thorson, Rancby, sold nine by nine Angus cows and Charolais calves for $2750.
A second pen of 11 by 11 sold for $2600.
Lyn Mayo, Loch, sold six by six Murray Grey and Black Baldy cows and calves for $3150 and seven by seven Hereford and Black Baldy cows and calves for $3200.
She also sold five PTIC Angus heifers for $2775.
Neutze and Woodfine sold one Charolais bull, 3.5 years old, for $3250.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
