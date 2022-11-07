THE THIRD annual Southern Success Speckle Park sale at Shepparton saw bulls sell to $24,000 and females to $25,000.
The multi-vendor sale saw 27 studs across Victoria, South Australia, NSW and Tasmania catalogue 115 head plus semen packages.
The top-priced female at $25,000 was Lot 128, Redwood Range Stella, a May 2021-drop speckled heifer sold by Krystal and Mick Lines, Redwood Range Speckle Park, Auburn, SA.
Bidding started at $18,000 for the heifer that was by Minnamurra Leander L81 and was pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Dangit Matters 22D to calve in April 2023.
Mr Lines said the stylish heifer was by Leander out of a Trade Secret daughter to moderate the birth weight.
He said they were in a building phase and it had been "hard to part with her".
"We have flushed her and got 14 embryos so we thought this sale wasn't too far for us and it gives us a bit more exposure for our first time selling," he said.
The buyer was an online bid by Kathryn and Clint Bevan, Glenroy Speckle Park, Kenilworth, Qld.
The Bevans bought a second Redwood heifer, Lot 120, Redwood Range Spice Girl, for $15,500.
The heifer was another Leander daughter and also in calf to Dangit Matters.
A third heifer, Lot 124, also went to Glenroy for $8500.
Epic Sienna S11 was an April 2021-drop heifer sold by Epic Speckle Park, Penola, SA.
Ms Bevan said they were thrilled with the purchases and "can't wait to get them home".
The Winslow-based Spring Flats Speckle Park stud of Steve and Jennie Eldridge sold two heifers at $20,000 each and one at $14,000.
The first at $20,000 was Lot 112, Spring Flats K247 Sapphire S67, out of a Leander daughter, and was bought by Luke Clarke and Jade Baker, Luja Speckle Parks, and John and Jan Hare, Nether Grove Speckle Park stud, both of Kempsey, NSW.
Mr Clarke, who runs around 80 stud breeders, said the commercial herd had been sold, with 120 Angus recipients retained.
"The genetics and structure - she is a nicely put together animal all round," he said.
"We want to breed good bulls for the commercial market to improve commercial cattle.
"Cattle with longevity and good structure that will last."
The same purchasers paid $11,000 for Hanging Rock Heloise P08, a March 2018-drop female by Untapped, sold by Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Newham.
They also bought a third lot, Springflats Rosie R46, sold by Spring Flats, for $8000.
The February 2020-drop white female was by Walker Frontline M24 and was PTIC to Maungahina Kidmans Cove.
The Spring Flats heifer that made $14,000 was Lot 114, Sage S83, a February 2020-drop daughter of Springflats Secret, which was bought by Panorama Farming, Narrabri, NSW.
The heifer was sold PTIC to Jackunguh's Quiet Achiever.
The second heifer at $20,000 was Lot 117, Springflats M80 Sapphire S61.
The March 2021-drop speckled heifer was also out of a Leander daughter and went to MA Aiken.
Redwood Range also sold Lot 107, Redwood Silhouette, a January 2021-drop black heifer by Maungahina Kidmans Cove and PTIC to Trade Secret.
The buyer was Toy World Holdings.
Epic Speckle Park, Penola, selected Lot 80, a September 2018-drop female, Woodlands SC Pho-Finish, with a May-born bull calf at foot, paying $12,000.
The cow was back in calf and was sold by Woodlands Speckle Park, Mooroopna.
The top-priced bull at $24,000 was a mature sire, Minnamurra Paxton P115, sold by a syndicate of Hanging Rock and Blueridge Speckle Park, Gundowring.
The March 2018-drop white bull weighed 968 kilograms, was by Minnamurra Jaguar J156, and was purchased by the original breeders, Minnamurra Speckle Park, Coolah, NSW, via an online bid.
The bull had figures of 11 millimetres fat at the P8 and 11mm at the rib, and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 140 centimetres.
Blueridge owner Wayne Munt said they had purchased the bull a couple of years ago and had used him extensively as well as collecting semen.
"We have calves on the ground by him and you can't keep them all," he said.
"The bull has grown out and was by a highly rated sire."
Minnamurra general manager Dennis Power said the bull had proven himself and he was "extremely pleased to get him back".
"We've always liked his figures, particularly his birth weight figures," he said.
"His mother was a genuine 31kg birth weight and he is a genuine 36kg and we have been trying to find a bull like this.
"We run a large Angus commercial operation as well as F1 Speckles and we artificially inseminate all our heifers and we'd really like to use a bull like Paxton."
Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, sold an Untapped son, Black Diamond 3A Skipper, for $12,000.
The April 2021-drop bull weighed 664kg, had a fat measurement of 14mm and an EMA of 122cm.
Buyer was Daniel Henderson, Danzville Speckle Park, Strathmerton, who also bought a cow and calf, Woodlands L93 Amy's Girl, for $11,500.
The cow was a September 2017-drop Yogi Goes Redneck daughter, with a July-drop heifer calf at foot.
Danzville also purchased Lot 93, Redwood Range Raindance, an August 2020-drop heifer by River Hill Line Drive and PTIC to Dangit 22D, for $15,000.
Mr Henderson, who runs 20 stud animals and 100 commercial breeders, said he selected the two female lots earlier but decided to also buy the bull.
He said the bull was a "ripper" with good figures and a "solid, soft animal".
Top-priced embryo package at $2500 was Lot 134 with four embryos sired by Spots and Sprouts Stand Alone and a Blue Spark Gigi dam consigned by Kellanne Cattle Co, Newham.
The top-priced semen package was a Spots in Sprouts Stand Alone pack, sold by Epic Speckle Park stud, that made $2400.
The sale was conducted by GTSM, Ray White and online through Elite Livestock Auctions.
