Speckle Park cattle reach $25,000 at Southern Success Speckle Park sale

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Vendors of the top female, Krystal and Mick Lines, Redwood Range Speckle Parks, Auburn, SA, with the $25,000 heifer, and Ray White auctioneer James Brown, Albury, NSW.

*36 of 56 bulls sold to $24,000, av $5784

*48 of 51 females sold to $25,000 av $9791

*4 of 8 recipients sold to $10,000, av $7250

*18 of 24 embryo packs sold to $2500, av $1576

*21 of 28 semen packs sold to $2400, av $294

THE THIRD annual Southern Success Speckle Park sale at Shepparton saw bulls sell to $24,000 and females to $25,000.

