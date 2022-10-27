Stock & Land
Grants announced for secondary school agriculture pathway programs

October 27 2022 - 7:00pm
43 new grants were announced to develop pathways for students to learn about careers in agriculture. The grants were announced at Velisha National Farms, Werribee South, who host regular school groups like this one. Picture: Facebook.

Students attending schools in Broadford, Gippsland, Wyndham and Hobsons Bay will have pathways offered to them to gain skills for a career in agriculture at a secondary school level.

