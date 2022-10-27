Students attending schools in Broadford, Gippsland, Wyndham and Hobsons Bay will have pathways offered to them to gain skills for a career in agriculture at a secondary school level.
On a visit to Velisha National Farms, Werribee South, Education Minister Natalie Hutchins announced grants will be awarded to 43 school pathway projects for secondary students to learn about the sector.
These include Broadford Secondary College, who will $197,000 grant to develop a program for students gain the skills needed to work in primary production and food, fibre and cropping with a focus on beef and eggs.
Another $200,000 project with the Dairylearn Transition Pathways program will focus on Gippsland-based students who want to pursue an career in the dairy sector.
The Werribee Regional Agriculture Pathways program will receive a grant of nearly $190,000 to introduce students to modern agricultural techniques from seed to market.
Ms Hutchins said the program will entice and support young farmers who want to enter the industry.
This funding will help thousands of young people get the skills and the experience they need for a career in the sector and set them on the path to a bright future, she said.
About $1 million is also planned to go to tech schools to devote to online and outreach agricultural technology programs.
It includes supporting agriculture camps at Geelong Tech School, traditional land care and bush food programs at Bendigo Tech School and smart farm innovation at the Wyndham Tech School.
The grants are a part of a $5.5 million secondary schools agriculture fund.
