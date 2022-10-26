Rain is set to continue into late next week, with the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday warning of widespread rain on Sunday, adding to already sodden farms.
Senior meteorologist Michael Elgin from the bureau said the state will see shower activity through southern and high altitude areas of Victoria with rainfalls of up to 30 millimetres on Thursday and Friday.
But after a settled Saturday, a major, windy, frontal system will arrive on Sunday.
"Further rainfall will occur in the northern parts of the state, with 15 to 30mm there," he said.
"We will [then] see further shower activity pretty much all [next] week, especially on or south of the Dividing Range, with totals each day of about five to 15mm."
Mr Elgin said this October so far had been Victoria's second wettest on record due to La Nina and negative Indian Dipole currently in effect.
The news comes as weary croppers are dealing with the most damage to their operations, especially near Echuca, where the Murray River has recently peaked at 94.90 metres above sea level.
Elders stock agent Matt O'Connor, Echuca, said while there were a variety of operations in the area, from sheep to dairy, he was most concerned for the croppers.
"[Crops are] all high value [and] the inputs are massive," he said.
"Most will have a high fertiliser bill, a high spray bill and a high fuel bill... and many are also going to sadly lose half of... their production."
The grim outlook for croppers isn't so grim for those running livestock, who would have been very prepared due to the amount of time it took the river to get to its peak.
He said with the exception of farms near Rochester, those who ran livestock would have been well prepared due to the amount of time it took rivers to get to their peak, and some cattle could be on higher areas for up to five weeks.
Mr O'Connor said farmers are also more informed than ever before about how to protect livestock.
"99 per cent of people that run stock will swim, carry and do anything in God's given nature to make sure their stock is safe," he said.
"Because it's simple - when you when you have animals you care for them."
He outlined that the mixed amount of operations in his region has meant farmers have prepared in different ways.
"One day you can see a dairy operation milking 500-600 cows, and then another operation could be running a fat lamb operation within 30 kilometers, with Merinos or cross-bred ewes," he said.
"Then nearby you could got those who have feedlot cattle and plenty of breeders."
He said it was that attitude that drove community sprit during this time, whether people had an agriculture background or not.
"As we roll through this period, the great thing to see is the wide community and those who live in town that really haven't been in farming filling sandbags for farmers," he said.
"A lot more is achieved with a shovel and a bit of a laugh at the end of the day and we have all got to know our neighbours a bit better."
