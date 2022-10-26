Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Echuca stock agent says local floods will spell disaster for local croppers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather throughout the region will remain wet into late next week, with showers in northern Victoria to see additional falls to major flooding rains earlier this week. Picture: Joely Mitchell.

Rain is set to continue into late next week, with the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday warning of widespread rain on Sunday, adding to already sodden farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.