Poll Dorsets, Southdowns sold by McCarthy family at Yentrac

Alastair Dowie
Alastair Dowie
October 19 2022 - 9:00pm
*26 of 32 Poll Dorset rams sell to $2000, av $1263

*39 of 63 Southdown rams sold to $1850, av $1228

A special Poll Dorset ram has sold to a sale-top of $2000 at the 22nd annual Yentrac sale at Burrumbeet.

