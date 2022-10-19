The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) have announced their regular elections across a wide range of commodity group positions, and the organisation's vice president and president position.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) president Paul Mumford has already put his hand up for the job.
Despite not officially nominating current president Emma Germano earlier this month told journalist Laura Turner on her Great Australian Lives podcast that she would look to run for VFF president again.
VFF delegated and acting Returning Officer Robert Taylor said nominations for the roles will open immediately and will remain open for eligible members until October 31.
"The process will be conducted over the course of the next few months and we will announce the election results in December," Mr Taylor said.
He said that despite current floods impacting many members, the organisation's constitution meant the election had to go ahead.
"I acknowledge the timing of this announcement is not ideal as many deal with the flooding crisis, however we are constitutionally obliged to provide adequate notice to ensure a fair process."
READ MORE:
Mr Taylor said the VFF will support our farmers as much as they can and will announce a voting process to make sure flood-affected members will be able to vote and ensure a fair process.
"As an organisation, we exist to be the voice of Victorian farmers."
"I encourage as many of our members as possible to put their hand up to represent Victorian agriculture," Mr Taylor said.
The VFF UDV president and livestock commodity president, vice-president positions are also open for nominations as are positions for both their commodity council groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.