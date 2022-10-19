Stock & Land
Nominations now open for Victorian Farmers Federation elections

October 19 2022 - 7:00am
Current VFF president Emma Germano. All positions, including president, have called for nominations for VFF positions, with elections planned to be conducted later this year.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) have announced their regular elections across a wide range of commodity group positions, and the organisation's vice president and president position.

