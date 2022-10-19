Stock & Land
Wakeleigh White Suffolks, Cavendish, sells spring ram draft

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 19 2022 - 4:30am
Wakeleigh stud principal Kylie Wake, Cavendish, Heath Templeton, Southern Grampians Livestock, and buyers Kym and John Lyons, Warooka Pastoral, Melville Forest.

*78 of 80 White Suffolks rams sold to $2600, av $1478

The volume buyer of the Wakeleigh White Suffolk rams has also walked away with the sale-topping sire during a momentous sale at Cavendish.

