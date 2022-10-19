The volume buyer of the Wakeleigh White Suffolk rams has also walked away with the sale-topping sire during a momentous sale at Cavendish.
The sale marked the final time founders Gary and Marlene Wake would be officially involved in the stud, passing the baton onto their daughter Kylie Wake who has managed the stud for several years.
Ms Wake said her parents started the stud 30 years ago, and their guidance had been instrumental in her success.
"They've given me a lot of support over the years and I'm very grateful for that," Ms Wake said.
The stud sold 78 of 80 rams to a top price of $2600, to average $1478.
"We had quite a few volume buyers, including Warooka Pastoral, who were our top-priced buyer and also our largest volume buyer," Ms Wake said.
Warooka Pastoral, Melville Forest, bought 13 rams in total and has bought rams from the stud for 20 years.
"These rams will be used to produce our first-cross and second-cross lambs and will be joined in December and February," Kym Lyons, Warooka Pastoral, said.
"We buy on figures and take ASBVs into account when buying so Lambplan indices along with individual figures for eye muscle, fat and growth are very important to use."
The top-priced ram, Lot 14, was a low birth weight ram, in the top 5 per cent of the breed for growth and in the top 10pc for terminal carcase production and meat eating qualities.
"Clearly our genetics are doing the job," Ms Wake said.
Among the other volume buyers was Northcott Partnership, Merino, which bought 10 rams to a top price of $1700.
First-time clients GL & MJ Grant, Dundonnell, bought six rams to a top price of $2400.
Southern Grampians Livestock director Heath Templeton said return clients underpinned the sale.
"Rams sold extremely well and we had all the usual buyers that sold to pretty much the sale demand as last year," he said.
"These rams are proven to perform in the paddock."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
