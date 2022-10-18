Miles Parry is still assessing the extent of damage floodwaters have caused to his canola crop, but estimates his family will lose more than a million dollars and produce a crop barely good enough to feed to livestock.
At the height of the Victorian floods, 800 hectares of his canola was partially or fully submerged in floodwaters as the nearby Loddon River rose to major flood levels.
The fifth-generation farmer was expecting one of the best financial returns from his crop since he started farming, on the back of high grain prices, despite the inflamed inputs costs for applications such as fertiliser.
Now, most of the crop is destroyed.
"Mother nature can be so destructive," Mr Parry said.
"They're talking another flood at the end of the week and we're already in line to lose millions of dollars."
Mr Parry farms with his two older bothers, Angus and Adam, and father, Leigh, and trades as Parry Brothers Powlett.
The family have properties at Powlett Plains and Barraport West where more than 4050 hectares of canola was being grown this year.
"In our area at Powlett Plains, I'd say it could quite possibly be the worst flood in history," he said.
"In some places - it's almost unbelievable to think about it - but some of the flood water was six-feet deep."
The Parry's main property is located between the two townships of Bridgewater and Serpentine, and while a majority of the floodwater has subsided, the economic effect is still being evaluated.
"My father has never seen flood water that high," Mr Parry said.
"We gave the crops everything they needed in a year that should have been one of the best years on record and now it's turned into one of the worst years in history."
The crop was expected to yield about 4.5 tonnes per hectare, a phenomenal result for canola, according to Mr Parry.
"If the flood water completely submerges the canola, the crop will be ruined," he said.
"In sections where the floodwater hasn't submerged the entire crop, there will sections we'll be able to harvest but the quality will be pretty poor."
"Unfortunately, we've bloody lost it."
Mr Parry criticised Goulburn Murray Water, which manages the inflows from weirs and catchments into the Loddon River, for its alleged lack of mitigation to prevent the widespread flooding.
The state government body manages 24 water storages that can hold approximately 11 million megalitres, including the Dartmouth Dam, Hume Dam, Lake Eppalock and Lake Eildon.
He said GMW did not do enough to reduce the risk of flooding along the river system, despite being warned months ago a flood was a real risk given catchments were nearing or at 100 per cent.
"Farmers have been around for generations and can read weather patterns well enough to know," he said.
"If GMW had of months ago started releasing water when these huge rains weren't happening, they would have had plenty of room in their catchments.
"The reason we've had this flood is because GMW have their catchments at 100pc capacity so they have no room for any inflows and as soon as it starts raining, it starts running into dams that are already full."
Mr Parry said catchments at full capacity caused dams to spill over floodways, ultimately flooding properties downstream.
"I understand that we farm along the river and it can be prone to flooding, but if we can mitigate those risks, then we need to do it," Mr Parry said.
"It was months ago that I started contacting GMW by phone and as you can imagine, it's very hard to deal with government agencies by phone.
"GMW has basically told me that they don't have any responsibility to mitigate flooding and to me, that is just disgusting because they're a government agency that should be helping farmers."
Goulburn Murray Water and the Victorian government have been contacted for comment.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
