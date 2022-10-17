Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Absolute Angus sells top bulls sired by Ardrossan, Murdeduke bulls

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Island top-priced buyer Paul Waylen, Wiltshaw Farming Services, Ventnor, with Absolute Angus stud principal Anthony Pisa, Trafalgar. Picture by Liam Durkin.

*52 of 56 bulls sold to $15,000 (twice), av $9200

A yearling and two-year-old Angus bull have both topped the Absolute Angus spring bull sale in West Gippsland as two separate buyers secured the future sires for $15,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.