A yearling and two-year-old Angus bull have both topped the Absolute Angus spring bull sale in West Gippsland as two separate buyers secured the future sires for $15,000.
The Trafalgar stud sold 52 of its 56 bulls to a top price of $15,000 (twice) to average $9200, including 25 yearling bulls which averaged $11,500 at the fourth on-property sale last Wednesday.
Absolute Angus stud principal Anthony Pisa said he was particularly interested in data-driven performance outcomes which highlighted the versatile nature of his bulls.
"We're trying to target bulls that have low birth weight, high growth and carcase, and also with a focus on IMF, EMA and fat cover being our main priorities," he said.
"We've got clients that want low birth weight bulls with high growth and a bit of IMF, and then we have clients that want bulls with high carcase and EMA so we try and please everyone."
The AuctionsPlus sale attracted about 100 people at the Trafalgar property, many who were keen to inspect the bulls prior to auction.
"People have seen my genetics and know they work," Mr Pisa said.
"Buyers came from all over Victoria snf as far as Warrnambool, South and East Gippsland, and a few from King Island, Tasmania."
The two-year-old $15,000 bull was sired by Ardrossan Edmund K165 and was purchased by Phillip Island-based Paul Waylen, Wiltshaw Farming, Ventnor.
Wiltshaw Farming manager Russell Cleeland said the operation had purchased three bulls from Absolute Angus in recent years.
"They suit our purpose," Mr Cleeland said.
"One of the reasons we buy them is because they're in our region and don't take much to adjust to the climate."
"The bull we bought will be used over our heifers so he's good for calving ease and has a pretty high milk figure and conformation."
The operation runs about 200 Angus breeders and Mr Cleeland said the females produced by the new sire would be retained as some of its prominent future breeders.
The top-priced yearling bull was sired by Murdeduke Quarterback and purchased by East Gippsland buyer Geoff Russell, Amberley Park Pty Ltd, Nicholson, for $15,000.
Mr Russell was among the volume buyers and bought five bulls, including two brothers by Murdeduke Quarterback out of L75, and two brothers sired by Baldridge Beast Mode.
Another prominent bloodline to feature throughout the sale was a progeny of bulls sired by Landfall Prominent.
"Landfall Prominent is number one in the breed for growth and carcase and he has good EMA," Mr Pisa said.
"His progeny sold really well and the seven of his calves averaged more than $11,000."
Mr Pisa said Landfall Prominent's genetics had been highly sought after since he purchased the decorated sire at the Landfall Angus spring bull sale in 2020.
"I purchased him because of his tremendous data, particularly on his low birth weight and his high growth in the 200, 400 and 600-day growth rates," Mr Pisa said.
"This bull is number one in the breed for growth and carcase and he's putting these traits back into the bulls we're offering."
It comes as Mr Pisa continues to expand the stud with the recent purchase of another property near Echuca.
The property was recently flooded due to the heavy rain.
"It's been challenging and we've had to move all the cattle off but it's now a one in 200-year event," he said.
Among the other volume buyers was Tom Perry, King Island, who bought seven bulls to $14,000.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
