The state government has announced a $165 million emergency road repair blitz, to find and fix potholes and repair road surfaces damaged in the recent floods.
It will also provide a $351 million to give regional Victorian communities the immediate support they need as the state's recovery from the floods begins.
"There isn't a second to waste as we begin recovery in flood-affected communities - whether it's support for households, clean-ups or local roads, we'll deliver the support Victorians need," Premier Daniel Andrews said.
"There is a significant job ahead of us but we're equal to it - I know that all levels of government will keep working together to get this job done."
The government said the package would cover larger-scale works, such as the rebuilding of roads, bridges and culverts - particularly in the western, Hume and Loddon Mallee regions which had been most heavily damaged.
Read more:
A government spokesman said since the beginning of the flood emergency, 509 roads have been closed, with 150 already reopened.
Where water levels have subsided to safe levels and emergency services deem it safe to do so, crews are working around the clock to restore access, the spokesman said.
Crews had already undertaken more than 500 individual inspections, found and fixed 10,000 potholes and attended more than 20 landslips.
The government said Major Roads Projects Victoria was working closely with contractors across the Big Build's road program - including Fulton Hogan, Downer, Winslow and BuildGroup - who had offered to join in a coordinated effort with Regional Roads Victoria to repair the state's roads.
Crews had already made significant progress on repairs on the Hume Freeway, the Western Highway, the Goulburn Valley Freeway and the Murray Valley Highway.
With more rain forecast in the coming days, the immediate focus was on making key roads usable and safe for emergency services and freight, so vital supplies could reach affected communities as quickly as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.