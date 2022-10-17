Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Government puts up $165 million for emergency road repairs

Updated October 17 2022 - 1:45am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood damage caused to the Heathcote to Bendigo road, just near Axedale. Photo supplied by federal Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters, through Facebook.

The state government has announced a $165 million emergency road repair blitz, to find and fix potholes and repair road surfaces damaged in the recent floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.