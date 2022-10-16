Residents along several swollen Victorian rivers are bracing for the worst with record-breaking flooding predicted in the state's north.
Emergency warnings remain in place for multiple areas, including Shepparton, Murchison, Echuca, Kialla, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Charlton Barnadown and Elmore.
In Echuca, residents and holiday makers were early on Monday being told to immediately leave amid concerns people could become stranded by the floodwaters.
"Flooding may impact residents whose properties surround the Campaspe River," authorities said.
"Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days."
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said some 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated by floodwaters.
Home-owners have been caught by surprise despite evacuation orders being issued, he said.
"Staying in those floodwaters when there's an evacuation order is putting home-owners' lives at risk, but also endangering SES personnel," Mr Watt told ABC TV on Monday.
The Goulburn River at Shepparton has risen overnight to 12.05 metres, with major flooding expected on Monday morning at 12.1 metres.
That is higher than the 1974 flood level of 12.09m, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Images show buildings in the middle of town surrounded by a vast inland sea of brown muddy water, and residents using sandbags to protect properties.
Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said 56 requests for rescues were made overnight in Mooroopna and Shepparton overnight, some of which are yet to be completed.
Hundreds of homes in the area have been flooded, along with another 800 to 900 homes in Rochester.
"I had the opportunity to fly over Rochester yesterday. To be frank, it's depressing," Mr Crisp told ABC TV.
A 71-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in the backyard of his Rochester home on Saturday.
The Loddon River at Kerang is expected to peak on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with levels similar to the January 2011 record-breaking floods.
A warning has also been issued for the Wimmera River, with Horsham residents warned major flooding is possible on Monday and into Tuesday.
The Campaspe River at Barnadown, Rochester Town and Echuca had peaked on Monday morning with major flooding occurring - higher than in 2011.
The Victorian State Emergency Service has received over 4750 calls for help, including more than 500 flood rescue requests, since Wednesday when heavy rainfall lashed the state.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday many people were doing it tough.
"It's heartbreaking to think that for many people this is the third or fourth time in 18 months that their lives have been disrupted by a natural disaster of this magnitude," he said of the floods that swept across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania in recent days.
More than 7500 properties across Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kailla and Echuca could be impacted by the rising waters, according to modelling.
Disaster recovery payments have been made available to residents in 23 local government areas and a 250-bed camp for displaced people will be opened at the former COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mickleham.
Each room comes complete with toiletries and other necessities, and residents will be provided with three meals each day, and snacks and drinks on arrival.
About 100 ADF personnel have also been deployed to help with evacuations and sandbagging in the worst-hit areas.
Major flood warnings are also in place for the Broken, Avoca and Loddon rivers, and the Seven and Castle creeks.
The Avoca River could peak around eight metres on Monday morning around Charlton.
Australian Associated Press
