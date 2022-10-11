The Victorian government has set up a new freight rail and grain terminal group to advise it on future infrastructure upgrades for the states broad gauge network.
V/Line, rail freight operator Pacific National and bulk grain handling companies GrainCorp and Cargill Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form the Grain Rail Improvement Plan (GRIP) working group.
Freight Minister Melissa Horne said the participants outlined their commitment to finding the optimum ways to use the rail freight network.
"Our investment in the rail freight network is a crucial step in making it easier for farmers to get their produce to market and to make the roads safer by reducing the amount of trucks needed to carry freight," Ms Horne said.
"Victoria's rail freight network is diverse and getting the best out of it will take a co-ordinated approach which is why I'm thrilled to see industry coming together to commit to improving the system."
Read more:
She said track upgrades would soon begin at Gheringhap, near Geelong, as part of the government's $181 million investment to deliver infrastructure improvements that increase the safety and efficiency of the regional freight network.
The Gheringhap works would reopen a passing track, paving the way for longer 800 metre freight trains to run from the Sea Lake and Manangatang lines to the Port of Geelong, while also allowing 800 metre trains coming via Melbourne from the Piangil, Deniliquin and Tocumwal lines to reverse and access the port for the first time.
Upgrades are already underway across the state as part of the investment including construction of a major rail bridge at Barakee on the Sea Lake line and upgrades to the siding tracks at several grain terminals.
Track improvements were also completed on the Piangil line in recent weeks and on the Tocumwal line earlier in the year, which have allowed trains with 20 tonne axle loads to run on the lines.
Future works include replacing 40 kilometres of rail in the busy shared freight corridor between Dunolly and Inglewood, sleeper replacements on the Deniliquin and Geelong-Ballarat lines, and upgrades to more terminal sidings.
Transport companies and rail operators will work together to understand the operational requirements needed to best run each terminal as each freight line and terminal is different and will benefit from upgrades in different ways.
GrainCorp chief operating officer Klaus Pamminger said rail freight working groups were crucial to bridging the knowledge gap and guiding government infrastructure, planning and delivery.
Cargill Australia Commercial general manager Grant McDougall commended the government on establishing an industry working group to ensure commercial players had input into increasing the efficiency and utilisation of the V/Line rail network.
"Increasing rail axle loads, rollingstock lengths and rail speeds on the rail network will ensure rail is a competitive option for land transport of grain in Victoria to the benefit of growers and local communities," Mr McDougall said.
Pacific National chief executive Paul Scurrah said the government's investment and the establishment of the group were a great example of government and private industry, working together to increase the volume of grain on trains.
"Rail delivered strong environmental, social and governance benefits and transporting more bulk grain by trains will reduce the number of trucks on country roads, improving safety and reducing emissions in regional transport networks," Mr Scurrah said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.