Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Parliamentary Budget Office has released new costings on a potential fix for Murray Basin Rail

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report has suggested standardising the rail between Ballarat and Gheringhap, near Geelong. Picture supplied by the state government.

A Victorian Parliamentary Budget Office proposal for a simple $115 million fix to partially complete the troubled Murray Basin Rail Project has been welcomed by an Ouyen community group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.