Westleigh White Suffolk stud sells almost 100 rams at on-property sale

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:20am
Jarrod Dubignon, Elders, Emily and Ian Armstrong, Tatyoon, Sadye Wines, Nutrien, and James Porter, Westleigh White Suffolk stud, Lake Wongan, with one of the top-priced rams, Lot 18. Picture supplied.

*Total clearance of 99 rams sold to $3000 (twice), av $1720

DESPITE a tough season, Westleigh White Suffolk stud was able to clear all of its almost 100 rams at its on-property ram sale.

