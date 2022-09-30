DESPITE a tough season, Westleigh White Suffolk stud was able to clear all of its almost 100 rams at its on-property ram sale.
The Lake Wongan-based stud offered 99 rams and sold all 99, reaching a trop price of $3000 twice and averaging $1720.
Westleigh stud principal Ian Porter said he was pleased with the result of the sale, particularly given his rams didn't have the "bloom" they normally had.
"They were a good, even line of sheep but they were down a little bit in condition this year," Mr Porter said.
"We haven't had the sunshine or warm weather that we would have liked, so they lacked a bit of bloom, but they were all still in good nick."
He said the condition didn't appear to bother buyers, with most of their regular clients still making purchases, and four or five new buyers taking home rams too.
He said some clients had also increased their order size this year and took home a lot more rams than they normally would.
"It all made a difference," he said.
"Those return clients have been coming back for years and it's because they keep getting good results and they know that our genetics will get them what they want."
The first ram of the sale to make the $3000 top price was Lot 4, which was purchased by Banjanda White Suffolk stud, Waubra.
Banjanda's Doug Hobson said the ram had good figures, was a true White Suffolk type, and suited their operation.
"He'll go into our breeding program in late December, early January, and we'll look forward to seeing how his progeny perform," Mr Hobson said.
"We've purchased quite a few rams from Westleigh over the years and they do a really good job.
"We like them for their muscle, their good, clean heads, and that they stand up really well.
"They are just true White Suffolks."
The July 2021-drop ram was sired by Farrer 190111 and out of Westleigh 170036, and recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 0.31 birth weight (BW), 12.64 weaning weight (WWT), 19.54 post-weaning weight (PWWT), 2.13 post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), and -0.35 post-weaning fat depth (PWFD).
READ MORE:
The second ram of the sale to make the top price was Lot 18.
It was purchased by long-time client of the stud Ian Armstrong, Tatyoon.
"We buy from Westleigh every year," Mr Armstrong said.
"I wouldn't normally go that high in price, we don't have to pay that much for a flock ram, but that was just the way the market was."
He said Lot 18 was a "good, solid ram".
"He'll be used as a flock ram to put over our first-cross Border Leicester ewes to produce some decent prime lambs," he said.
He said he returned to Westleigh ever year because they had good genetics.
"We've had good results with growing out our lambs," he said.
"And I like to support the locals."
The July 2021-drop ram was sired by Westleigh 200012 and out of Westleigh 180230, and recorded ASBVs of 0.31 BW, 9.86 WWT, 14.42 PWWT, 1.72 PEMD, and 0.17 PWFD.
Nutrien agent Sadye Wines, Ballarat, said it was a great result to get a 100 per cent clearance.
"The average was back $40 on last year, but that was expected due to the conditions," Ms Wines said.
"I think the season reflects how the rams presented - they weren't as big as they would normally be.
"But the ram is still the same ram underneath, so you've got to keep that into account."
She said buyers knew the quality of the rams and that was why they kept returning to the stud to make purchases.
